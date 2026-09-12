Kelly allowed one run on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Kelly needed 80 pitches (48 strikes) to get through this start, with Joc Pederson's RBI double in his third at-bat ending the right-hander's outing. The short start kept Kelly from having a chance at a third straight quality start. The 37-year-old has pitched to a 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 102:67 K:BB across 152 innings over 27 starts this season. Kelly's next start is tentatively projected to come at home versus the Yankees, but he could be moved up to face the Marlins instead if the Diamondbacks opt to piggyback Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka again.