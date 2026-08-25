Kelly and the Diamondbacks believe that Cubs third-base coach Quintin Berry was stealing pitches and relaying signs to hitters in Monday's 7-0 loss, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports. "Stealing signs is as old as baseball, I think it's a little [expletive] when it comes from the coach," Kelly said.

While Kelly noted that he considers it fair game for players on the field to recognize tipped pitches, he acknowledged that he needs to review what he's doing to better conceal his offerings. The Cubs weren't the only team to get the better of Kelly of late; the right-hander is 0-4 with a 7.46 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 25.1 innings over his five August starts.