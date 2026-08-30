Kelly (9-12) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Kelly was winless over his last six starts, giving up 22 runs (21 earned) over 31 innings in that span. There was some concern he had been tipping pitches in his last start against the Cubs, but if the Giants were able to steal signs, they weren't able to do much with that information Saturday. Control remains a concern for Kelly -- he's walked at least three batters in each of his last six games. He's at a 5.08 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 95:64 K:BB through 141.2 innings over 25 starts this season, making a performance like the one he had Saturday an exception to the rule of his campaign. He's lined up make his next start at Houston.