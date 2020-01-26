Play

Heuerman caught 14 of 20 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown during the 2019 season.

Heuerman, not surprisingly, saw a drop off in production with the rise of rookie first-round pick Noah Fant. Heuerman's 114 receiving yards were a career low despite tying a career high with 14 games played. The Ohio State product had a couple of nice outings as a short, underneath target -- Week 2 against the Bears and Week 13 against the Chargers come to mind -- but his production was capped thanks to just one reception of 12 or more yards all season and one target inside the 10-yard line. He's a much-needed veteran presence in a young tight-end room and may benefit from tight-end enthusiast Pat Shurmur taking over as offensive coordinator in 2020. The question will be whether he can stave off young reserve tight ends including Andrew Beck, Troy Fumagalli, and Austin Fort.

