Heuerman was not targeted during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Despite not being targeted, Heuerman saw the field on 24 offensive snaps -- 41% of Denver's total. It's hard to read too much into Sunday's game given the Broncos' recent history against the Chiefs and the blustery conditions. Expect for him to return to his role as a decent underneath target and occasional red-zone target for rookie passer Drew Lock. Sunday brings a matchup against Detroit's 31st-ranked pass defense.

