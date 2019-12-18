Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Targetless in loss
Heuerman was not targeted during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.
Despite not being targeted, Heuerman saw the field on 24 offensive snaps -- 41% of Denver's total. It's hard to read too much into Sunday's game given the Broncos' recent history against the Chiefs and the blustery conditions. Expect for him to return to his role as a decent underneath target and occasional red-zone target for rookie passer Drew Lock. Sunday brings a matchup against Detroit's 31st-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Scores first touchdown of 2019•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ties for team lead in targets•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Sees 16 snaps in return•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Making return against Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Status remains uncertain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.