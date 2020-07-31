The Broncos released Heuerman on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos have invested numerous draft picks on tight ends since Heuerman was selected in the third round in 2015: Noah Fant (2019 first round), Albert Okwuegbunam (2020 fourth), Troy Fumagalli (2018 fifth) and Jake Butt (2017 fifth). Over the past four seasons, Heuerman wasn't exactly productive, playing in 51 games but combining for a 63-678-5 line on 103 targets. He'll look to bolster a TE room elsehwere.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Gets company in tight end room•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Faces threat from fellow Buckeye•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ends season with 14 catches•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Snags two passes in win•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Targetless in loss•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Scores first touchdown of 2019•