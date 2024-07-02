The Green Bay Packers offense fared quite well in their first season in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Jordan Love ranked QB5 in Fantasy football and the Packers ranked 12th in scoring offense, so will Love carry that into the 2024 Fantasy football season and finish as a starting caliber Fantasy QB? Josh Jacobs takes over for Aaron Jones, who signed with the Vikings, at running back, so how will both of these running backs fare in their new NFC North homes when making 2024 Fantasy football rankings?

Christian Watson emerged as a Fantasy football breakout last season, but there are even more young receivers in Green Bay who can grow with Love. Could Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed take that next step and become a 2024 Fantasy football sleeper or 2024 Fantasy football breakout? Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bears running back D'Andre Swift. The 25-year-old spent last season with Philadelphia, finishing with 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries. He joined Chicago in the offseason, where he will take over as the lead running back in the offense.

Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson split time as the top rushers last year, and the Bears clearly felt like they needed to upgrade. Swift ranked 17th in explosive run rate last season, which bodes well as he heads into an offense that is loaded with talent. The model ranks Swift ahead of running backs like David Montgomery, Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris, even though all of them are going off the board before Swift in average Fantasy drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Jets wide receiver Mike Williams. The 29-year-old averaged 949.5 yards per game over his previous four seasons with the Chargers before his 2023 campaign was ended after three games due to a torn ACL. The Jets signed Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million to pair alongside Garrett Wilson in what should be a vastly improved New York offense with Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from his torn Achilles.

Williams, at 6-foot-4, could provide a top red zone threat for Rodgers, who led the NFL with 48 red zone touchdowns in the 2020 season. Rodgers and Payton Manning are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in the red zone twice in their careers and Williams' size along with Rodgers' precision could be a dangerous combination. Williams said he expects to be ready for Week 1 and he should have a huge role in a highly motivated Jets offense after last year's disastrous performance in New York. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

