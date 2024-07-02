This time of the NFL offseason fantasy players tend to lean into "coachspeak" since we don't have actual news or training camp reports. Some "coachspeak" from Packers head coach Matt LeFleur this offseason has been the Packers like to rotate their running backs to help protect their health and keep them fresh.

We've seen the Packers do this with running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the past, so these comments don't come as a huge surprise.

Now enter RB Josh Jacobs as the Packers RB1, as Aaron Jones has moved on to the Vikings in free agency. The Packers drafted RB MarShawn Lloyd from USC in the NFL Draft. And the expectation is he will get his share of touches.

While Jacobs may not get as much volume as he did with the Raiders, I still think he'll get the vast majority of the running back touches. And most importantly, on Underdog Fantasy scoring, we are touchdown hunting. Jacobs now plays on a top offense, as the Packers project to score the 10th most points in 2024.

So Jacobs should get more high-value touches for touchdown conversions. I get the market's love for the rookie RB Lloyd, and I do think he'll have stand-alone value on this offense. But Jacobs will still get the volume of the carries and be the goal-line back for a top offense.

I think the market has overreacted to LeFleur's comments and Jacobs ADP has dropped to 53 in Underdog Best Ball drafts. I have Jacobs ranked 38 overall currently. I like getting Jacobs at this value, so I'll happily draft him often.

