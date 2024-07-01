Training camps are on the horizon, and the 2024 NFL season kicks off in fewer than 80 days. While there is still plenty of time to place futures bets before the season gets underway, the time has come for fantasy football owners to begin draft preparations. Veterans like Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, and Tyreek Hill all headline the 2024 fantasy football rankings, and will likely be among the top players on most fantasy football draft boards. However, the key to fantasy success remains finding sleepers and rookies who outperform their fantasy ADP, and avoiding drafting players that end up with the label of fantasy football bust.

Who should you target in your 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, and which players should fall on your list of potential fantasy football busts? Or should you fade Stroud and look at other quarterback options? As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Giants running back Devin Singletary. The 26-year-old has produced between 959 and 1,099 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons in the NFL and is coming off a career-high 898 rushing yards with the Texans.

Now, he has joined the Giants and is No. 1 on the depth chart after Saquon Barkley left in free agency. However, quarterback Daniel Jones is a running threat who could usurp valuable red-zone carries from Singletary. He's the 31st running back off the board on average in early 2024 Fantasy football ADP, but the model ranks him well outside the top 35 running backs.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. The 24-year-old burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2023, catching 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in only 11 games. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13 and missed the Texans' final five regular season games and both playoff games.

Dell currently has an ADP of 52, and SportsLine's model does not have him living up to expectations in 2024. The Texans are expected to be one of the better offensive teams in the NFL, but Dell will now be competing for targets with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods. Houston also added running back Joe Mixon during the offseason. With so many mouths to feed in the Houston offense, it's hard to see Dell coming back from a serious injury and duplicating his 2023 per game averages. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 20 wide receivers for 2024 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Jaylen Waddle in 2023, and find out.