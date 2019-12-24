Heuerman caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Detroit.

Heuerman caught multiple passes for just the second time since Week 3. The veteran tight end has had a little more production with Drew Lock under center -- 1.5 catches for nine yards per game -- than Denver's veteran passers -- one catch for 8.7 yards per game, but even the improved stats don't inspire much excitement. The Buckeye ends the season against an Oakland defense that kept him catchless in Week 1.