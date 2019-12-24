Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Snags two passes in win
Heuerman caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Detroit.
Heuerman caught multiple passes for just the second time since Week 3. The veteran tight end has had a little more production with Drew Lock under center -- 1.5 catches for nine yards per game -- than Denver's veteran passers -- one catch for 8.7 yards per game, but even the improved stats don't inspire much excitement. The Buckeye ends the season against an Oakland defense that kept him catchless in Week 1.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Targetless in loss•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Scores first touchdown of 2019•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ties for team lead in targets•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Sees 16 snaps in return•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Making return against Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Questionable for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...