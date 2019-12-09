Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Scores first touchdown of 2019
Heuerman caught his only target, an eight-yard touchdown, during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Texans.
Heuerman extended Denver's hot start to three scores early in the second quarter, rolling out into the flat for a catch-and-run touchdown. It's still early, but rookie passer Drew Lock has been good for Heuerman, who led the team in targets in Lock's debut in Week 13. The Broncos are also mixing it up and getting more creative on offense with Lock, all four of the tight ends recording at least 15 offensive snaps Sunday, with Heuerman leading the way with 30. He could see more Sunday against Kansas City depending on the status of rookie starter Noah Fant (foot/hip).
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ties for team lead in targets•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Sees 16 snaps in return•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Making return against Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Status remains uncertain•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Officially out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...