Heuerman caught his only target, an eight-yard touchdown, during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Texans.

Heuerman extended Denver's hot start to three scores early in the second quarter, rolling out into the flat for a catch-and-run touchdown. It's still early, but rookie passer Drew Lock has been good for Heuerman, who led the team in targets in Lock's debut in Week 13. The Broncos are also mixing it up and getting more creative on offense with Lock, all four of the tight ends recording at least 15 offensive snaps Sunday, with Heuerman leading the way with 30. He could see more Sunday against Kansas City depending on the status of rookie starter Noah Fant (foot/hip).