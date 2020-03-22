The Broncos' signing of Vannett could place Heuerman's roster spot in jeopardy, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Heuerman had a nice game or two as an underneath receiver for the Broncos in 2019, but has never really lived up to being the tight end Denver drafted him to be out of Ohio State in 2015. Now, it would seem as though his TE2 role will be taken by Vannett, who was drafted by Seattle out of Ohio State in 2016. Vannett is mostly known as a blocker, but he put together some nice receiving performances in 2018. With Noah Fant leading the way and cheap, promising youngsters like Andrew Beck and Austin Fort at the bottom of the roster, it would seem like there's only room for one of Vannett or Heuerman on the team. Cutting Heuerman would result in a cap hit of $500,000, but a savings of $3.9 million.