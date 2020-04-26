Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Gets company in tight end room
The Broncos drafted Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round of the weekend's draft, adding competition for Heuerman, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Heuerman was already on the roster bubble with the acquisition of Nick Vannett in free agency. Drafting one of Drew Lock's favorite targets at Mizzou may push the veteran off. Noah Fant and Okwuegbunam look to be the future at the position for Denver and Vannett provides a veteran presence. Add Andrew Beck as the only one of the bunch with H-back versatility, and it's hard to see where Heuerman fits, particularly as he can be cut with just a $500,000 cap hit.
