Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched a no-hitter in Tuesday's 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. That was the 12th no-hitter in franchise history. Noah Syndergaard congratulated his teammate on social media for the big achievement, but he also took the opportunity to troll his former team -- the New York Mets.

"This is what a 'real' no hitter looks like," the 6'6" right-hand pitcher wrote on his Instagram story.

This was likely in reference to the Mets registering the first no-hitter of the season using five pitchers during a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, which was less than two weeks before the Angels got theirs. That was only the second no-hitter in Mets history.

On Wednesday, Syndergaard went back on social media to address the Instagram comment and what people were saying about it.

"Hate to break to you, but this song ain't about you," he wrote on Twitter. "This was about Reid, a great teammate, throwing a 1 pitcher No-Hitter, which is a rarity by today's game standards. Mets have a good team, enjoy that instead of stirring s--t. As do the Angels, so drop the drama and move on."

Less than 30 minutes later, he closed the argument with a mic drop gif.

"Oh and to be clear, I don't think a combined no hitter is the same as "real" 1 pitcher no hitter," he wrote.

Syndergaard was part of the Mets' roster from 2015 to 2021. He did not play any games in 2020 and only pitched two innings in 2021 due to elbow issues and needing Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard had received a qualifying offer that would've paid him $18.4 million for the 2022 season but instead, he agreed to a one-year $21 million contract with the Angels. Per report, he wanted to stay in New York but left after getting "radio silence" from the Mets.