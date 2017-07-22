MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers reportedly looking into adding Tigers' Ian Kinsler

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the weekend with a 52-47 record, a game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and two up on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers have been fading lately, losing six in a row. Yet that isn't stopping Milwaukee's front office from pursuing potential upgrades.

Take Buster Olney's report on Saturday morning that the Brewers were looking into the possibility of trading for Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler:

The Brewers are digging into the possibility of acquiring Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 22, 2017

Kinsler isn't having his typical season. Thus far, he's hit .244/.324/.397 -- good for a 94 OPS+ that would mark the worst of his career. He's still a quality defender, however, and his contract includes a reasonable $12 million option for next season.

Of course, even a declining Kinsler would represent an upgrade over Jonathan Villar and Eric Sogard, who is set to return on Saturday night from the disabled list:

Any #Brewers pursuit of Kinsler, as reported by @Buster_ESPN, likely will hinge on health of Sogard, who comes off DL (ankle) tonight. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 22, 2017

Villar has failed to build upon last season's seeming breakout. He's hitting .223/.287/.350 and has been caught stealing on seven of his 25 tries. Sogard, meanwhile, has played well. He's posted a 139 OPS+ through 162 plate appearances -- an impressive mark, and one that strays far from his career norm. The Brewers have reason for skepticism about both players.

It's unclear what the Brewers would need to surrender to acquire Kinsler, but you can understand why they would like to find out all the same.