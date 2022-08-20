Leon Edwards has paid his dues for a title shot and the second-rated welterweight is determined to make the most of it Saturday when he takes on reigning champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278. The pay-per-view main UFC 278 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Edwards has been in the top-five rankings for years and was reportedly in line to face Usman two years ago. But pandemic-related travel restrictions squashed those plans and Edwards was shelved for nearly two years before resuming his title-shot run. Now his first title fight comes against Usman, who is looking for his sixth defense and beat Usman by decision in a three-round fight in 2015.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Usman as the -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100), while Edwards is a +300 underdog in the latest Usman vs. Edwards odds. In the co-main event, middleweight contenders take the spotlight when No. 6-ranked Paulo Costa (-280 in the UFC 278 odds) faces former champion Luke Rockhold (+240), who returns to the cage following a three-year absence. Before settling any UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to help understand and dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

At UFC 275 in June, Gombas swept his main-card picks and the 5-0 mark included telling SportsLine members to back Jake Matthews (+125) against Andre Fialho (-145) in a matchup of welterweight prospects. Matthews dominated and scored a second-round stoppage to give Gombas' backers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards preview

Usman (20-1) has never lost a fight in the UFC, and his first matchup with Edwards marked his official debut with the promotion after he won a roster spot on the promotion's recruiting program, "The Ultimate Fighter." The victory ignited his journey towards becoming a dominant champion and while his fighting style evolved, so did perceptions of him among MMA observers.

The Nigeria-born fighter relied on his athleticism and wrestling early in his career to engineer solid but unspectacular victories that rarely resonated with fans. In fact, eight of his first nine UFC wins came by decision.

But Usman, 35, has added a devastating striking game to his repertoire and two of his last three wins have been highlight-reel knockouts of contenders Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. Even UFC president Dana White, who was once outwardly critical of Usman's conservative approach, recently told the media that Usman deserves to be considered among the promotion's greatest champions.

Edwards (19-3-1) has a similar wrestling base and explosive movements that have led to six of his past seven wins coming by decision. But the 30-year-old British fighter also has an 8-second knockout on his resume, which came against Seth Baczynski in April 2015. You can only see who to back at UFC 278 at SportsLine.

UFC 278 predictions

One of the UFC 278 picks from Gombas: He is siding with Tyson Pedro (-800) to get his hand raised against Harry Hunsucker (+550) in a heavyweight battle that will kick off the main card.

Hunsucker (7-5) was on a five-fight winning streak before appearing on "Dana White's Contenders Series" two years ago on short notice. He lost to Jared Vanderaa but gave a respectable effort and UFC brass later decided to give him a shot on the big stage. However, the 33-year-old Kentucky native has lost his first two appearances by stoppage and could see his roster spot jeopardized by a third consecutive defeat.

Pedro (8-3) is a versatile fighter who has similarly struggled to gain traction in the UFC. The 30-year-old Australian has dropped two of his past three but gained some momentum behind a first-round stoppage of fellow prospect Ike Villanueva in April.

"This should be an easy fight for Pedro. Hunsucker is 0-2 in the UFC and was finished within 2 minutes in both fights. Pedro is the better striker and the better grappler. He also has superior cardio. This huge price tag is justified," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick right here.

How to make UFC 278 picks

UFC 278 odds, fight card

Kamaru Usman (-360) vs. Leon Edwards (+300)

Paulo Costa (-280) vs. Luke Rockhold (+240)

Merab Dvalishvili (-130) vs. Jose Aldo (+110)

Alexander Romanov (-400) vs. Marcin Tybura (+320)

Tyson Pedro (-800) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+550)

Jared Gordon (-320) vs. Leonardo Santos (+260)

Lucie Pudilova (-145) vs. Yanan Wu (+125)

Sean Woodson (-340) vs. Luis Saldana (+280)

Miranda Maverick (-475) vs. Shanna Young (+380)

A.J. Fletcher (-160) vs. Ange Loosa (+140)

Amir Albazi (-380) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+310)

Aori Qileng (-155) vs. Jay Perrin (+135)

Victor Altamirano (-200) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+175)