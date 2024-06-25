Jorge Masvidal claims Conor McGregor is running scared. Masvidal is scheduled to box former UFC rival Nate Diaz on July 6 in a fight that's become increasingly personal, but "Gamebred" hasn't forgotten about McGregor.

"He's never mentioned my name," Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio on Monday. "He's never addressed me, only to say stupid things or something, but he's never addressed a fight with me or something because he is scared shitless."

Masvidal said the UFC previously tried to book McGregor vs. Masvidal to no avail. The inaugural ceremonial BMF champion argued that a fight between him and McGregor would sell more than McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, a fight scrapped from UFC 303 due to McGregor's recent injury.

"The UFC has tried to make this fight happen and Conor doesn't want it," Masvidal said. "He doesn't want the damn fight. He never mentions my name, but we're the biggest fight possible. Do you think Michael Chandler sells more than me vs. Conor? Nobody in their right mind thinks that.

"I'm one of the biggest pay-per-view draws of the UFC in the last five or six years. Of course, we'd break records but this guy won't do it."

Masvidal compared Diaz's 1-1 series against McGregor to Masvidal's dominant third-round stoppage of Diaz at UFC 244.

"I'm going to beat the f--- out of him," Masvidal said of McGregor. "From when that bell rings until it ends, I'm going to beat the crap out of him standing. He knows with Nate Diaz, he got his ass whooped in the first one and in the second one [I thought] he lost as well.

"I can't really stand much Nate Diaz, but you can't take it from him. He beat Conor's ass in rounds two-and-a-half and up, Round 3, 4, 5. He beat the crap out of Conor and this guy couldn't do anything to me. Even when (Nate) landed a punch on me, it was like a f*cking mosquito bite for me. I walked right through that thing and gave him some heat and put him down."

