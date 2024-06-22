Performances like the one Volkan Oezdemir delivered on Saturday go a long way to helping him make another run to the UFC light heavyweight championship. Oezdemir kicked off the UFC Fight Night main card in dynamic fashion with a brutal knockout of Johnny Walker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Oezdemir vs. Walker exceeded expectations for a highlight reel finish between two of the division's heaviest hitters. Oezdemir pressured Walker early in the fight, cornered him against the fence and unleashed a punch that wobbled his foe. Walker survived the first blitz but couldn't withstand a subsequent volley. Oezdemir dropped Walker before uncorking a likely unnecessary uppercut that rendered Walker unconscious. A concerned Oezdemir avoided celebrating until Walker was conscious and standing.

Oezdemir will likely snag Walker's No. 7 spot in the UFC's official light heavyweight rankings by Monday. Oezdemir called to fight a former light heavyweight champion like Jamahal Hill (No. 3) or Jan Blachowicz (No. 4) as he looks to close in on a second UFC title shot.

Oezdemir earned his nickname "No Time" thanks to 10 first-round stoppages in his first 11 professional wins. He lived up to the reputation early in his UFC tenure but struggled for the majority of his time in the promotion. Oezdemir was fast-tracked to a failed light heavyweight title shot against Daniel Cormier in 2018 and struggled with consistency afterward. The Swiss fighter now boasts consecutive first-round finishes.

Walker looked to turn a corner in his career following consecutive wins against Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith -- all by different methods -- but is now winless in his last three fights.