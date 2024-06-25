An incident with a fan may jeopardize Arman Tsarukyan's plans to fight for the UFC lightweight title. Tsarukyan was issued a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after throwing punches at an audience member at UFC 300 in April.

Tsarukyan has been suspended until Jan. 12, 2025 and fined $25,000, according to combat sports reporter John Morgan. Tsarukyan must also pay a $471.12 prosecution fee taken from $31,600 already withheld by the commission.

Tsarukyan threw punches at a fan who flipped him off during his walkout at UFC 300 on April 13. The physical altercation occurred minutes before Tsarukyan's title eliminator with Charles Oliveira, a fight Tsarukyan won via split decision.

The commission stated the incident "could have been catastrophic for everyone involved," and that "this is a one-time offer. Repeat actions will be dealt with much more severely."

Tsarukyan can remedy his timeline by making an anti-bullying PSA, which the commission said will reduce his suspension to six months. A reduced six-month suspension makes Tsarukyan available to compete after Oct. 12.

"Arman appreciates the NSAC's dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and competing for a UFC lightweight title before the end of the year," Tsarukyan's manager Daniel Rubenstein wrote in a statement to CBS Sports.

A nine-month suspension is troublesome considering Tsarukyan had expected to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title by the end of 2024. Tsarukyan was offered a short-notice title fight at UFC 302 immediately after defeating Oliveira but declined to make the six-week turnaround in favor of a fight down the line.

"I said, 'What happens if I don't fight in June?' They said, 'Nothing, you're going to fight at the end of this year for the title,'" Tsarukyan previously told CBS Sports.

"October or November. Hopefully, it's November in Madison Square Garden."

The NSAC's commission suspension will likely be honored by all other U.S. commissions. The UFC could theoretically take the fight overseas to a region with less strict or no sanctioning bodies but this is unlikely as it would strain the promotion's relationship with their home commission.

As for the fan involved, there seems to be no hard feelings. The fan, identified as Obed Ardon, previously apologized for provoking Tsarukyan in a statement to Bloody Elbow, claiming he was intoxicated and reacted in the heat of the moment. Ardon said he would not pursue legal options.

A grateful Tsarukyan previously told CBS Sports he'd like to thank Ardon with a ticket to UFC 303 on Saturday.

"Thank God he didn't sue me. Thank you so much," Tsarukyan said. "If Dana won't give you a ticket, I'll give you a ticket to UFC 303."

Tsarukyan's camp confirmed they'd be in touch with Ardon, the latter of whom informed CBS Sports that UFC had given him tickets to this weekend's fight.