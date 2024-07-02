The wild ride to UFC International Fight Week is over. Alex Peireira scored a highlight reel knockout of Jiri Prochazka after a dominant performance and Dan Ige saved the co-main event hours before the fight. UFC 303 was total chaos and as the dust settles, fans can look ahead to the second half of the year.

It's a start to July in the aftermath of UFC 305. The promotion takes a one week break before flying to Denver for a UFC Fight Night on July 13 headlined by Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez, the latter filling in for Maycee Barber. Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba are in the marquee of UFC Fight Night the following week on July 20.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall play a home game at UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27. Edwards and Aspinall defend their titles against Belal Muhammad and Curtis Blaydes, respectively, in rematches from inconclusive fights. Edwards and Muhammad fought to a no-contest in 2021, the champ's only blemish in eight years. Aspinall suffered a TKO loss to Blaydes seconds into their 2022 London headliner after suffering a freak knee injury.

Other highlights booked for this year include UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17 and the promotion's highly-anticipated debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas, branded as both UFC 306 and Noche UFC.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule