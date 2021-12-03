Through 1 Quarter

The Dallas Cowboys can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have jumped out to a quick 7 to nothing lead against the New Orleans Saints. The two offenses are keeping pace with one another yardage-wise, too, separated by only 29 yards.

The Cowboys have been relying on QB Dak Prescott, who has passed for one TD and 97 yards on ten attempts, and WR Michael Gallup, who was on the other end of that TD. Dallas' victory came on a one-yard TD pass from Prescott to Gallup with only 1:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Both Dallas and New Orleans suffered losses in their previous contests, but Dallas is closer to making up for it this week. Dallas is out front, but they can't get complacent.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ New Orleans

Current Records: Dallas 7-4; New Orleans 5-6

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at Caesars Superdome. The Cowboys won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 36-33. Dallas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Dak Prescott, who passed for two TDs and 375 yards on 47 attempts. Prescott hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

As for New Orleans, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday. New Orleans was down 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Tony Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 27 yards on 16 carries.

Dallas is now 7-4 while the Saints sit at 5-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys come into the matchup boasting the most yards per game in the league at 419.8. Less enviably, New Orleans is fourth worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 209.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won two out of their last three games against Dallas.