Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence late Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday night.

According to a police report, the Los Angeles Communications Center notified the California Highway Patrol of a disabled vehicle blocking a lane of traffic on the Glen Anderson (105) Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport. Officers reported approaching a white Rolls Royce with the driver asleep behind the wheel, and a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed the driver was asleep when officers arrived.

Addison was arrested at approximately 11:36 p.m. following a DUI investigation, per the report. He was released at 1:36 a.m. Saturday.

"We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," the Vikings said in a statement.

Last summer in Minnesota, Addison was pulled over and cited for speeding and reckless driving after driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. Per that police report, Addison said he was driving at such a speed due to an emergency regarding his dog. Addison was not arrested but later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge and paid a fine.

Addison, 22, was a first-round pick out of USC last year. He registered 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Vikings training camp begins July 27, with veterans due to report July 23.