School is almost back in session. The New England Patriots are roughly one week out from the start of training camp with rookies slated to report on Friday, July 19, veterans reporting on July 23, and the first practice open to the public set for July 24. And then it's a mad dash to the regular season.

This is a rather remarkable time in the franchise's history. For the first time in over two decades, New England is entering training camp without Bill Belichick running the show. Now, Jerod Mayo has taken the reins as the organization's newest head coach and he'll look to get the arrow pointing back up in a positive trajectory after a 4-13 season. He'll do that alongside No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who'll be a fascinating camp storyline in his own right as the young quarterback pushes to start out of the gate.

No matter if it's Maye or Jacoby Brissett who is under center when they kick off the year in Cincinnati on Sept. 8 these next few weeks and months are critical for New England to set a foundation to get the franchise back on track.

With that in mind, let's get you up to date on everything you need to know surrounding the start of Patriots training camp.

Training camp dates

Day Date Time Wednesday July 24 11 a.m. ET Thursday July 25 11 a.m. ET Friday July 26 11 a.m. ET Sunday July 28 11 a.m. ET Monday July 29 11 a.m. ET Tuesday July 30 11 a.m. ET Thursday Aug. 1 11 a.m. ET Friday Aug. 2 11 a.m. ET Saturday Aug. 3 11 a.m. ET Monday Aug. 5 11 a.m. ET Tuesday Aug. 6 11 a.m. ET Monday Aug. 12 11 a.m. ET **Tuesday Aug. 13 11 a.m. ET

** -- Joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles

Key roster changes

2024 NFL Draft class

Free agents/trades

Preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time Aug. 8 Carolina Panthers 7 p.m. ET Aug. 15 Philadelphia Eagles 7 p.m. ET Aug. 25 at Washington Commanders 8 p.m. ET

Top storylines

Can Drake Maye push to start Week 1?

It's only a matter of time before the Drake Maye era in Foxborough begins, but when the young quarterback makes that leap is still to be determined. Throughout the spring, Jacoby Brissett was the clear starter getting the majority (if not all) of the first-team reps. Maye began as the third quarterback up in drills but did seemingly climb up the depth chart as he finished minicamp as New England's No. 2 quarterback after jumping over Bailey Zappe. It'll be interesting to see if he can carry that momentum into camp and truly push Brissett.

Will Matthew Judon report to camp?

The Patriots have made it a priority this offseason to retain a large contingent of its players, inking several veterans to extensions. However, pass rusher Matthew Judon -- who is entering the final year of his current contract -- was on the outside looking in on that barrage of extensions. That begs the question of whether or not Judon is long for Foxborough, especially after some cryptic social media activity throughout the break. Judon was present for mandatory minicamp, so a fully-fledged holdout may not be in the cards but it'll be curious to see if there is a "hold-in" situation that unfolds if they can't reach a new deal.

The post-Bill Belichick era

As we noted in the intro, it's a new day in New England with Bill Belichick out and Jerod Mayo in. How the Patriots operate in this new era will be a storyline that will be dissected throughout the year, but the initial steps will continue here at training camp. Of course, Mayo is a Belichick disciple as he played and coached under the legendary coach, so there is likely going to be a solid amount of carryover sprinkled in with his own style. How all that translates as he becomes a first-year head coach will be worth monitoring.

Players to watch

QB Drake Maye : Maye is the highest-drafted player the Patriots have had since selecting Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall back in 1993. Given where he was picked and the position he plays, every move he makes will be front-page news.

: Maye is the highest-drafted player the Patriots have had since selecting Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall back in 1993. Given where he was picked and the position he plays, every move he makes will be front-page news. RB JaMycal Hasty : While there will naturally be attention paid to free-agent addition Antonio Gibson at camp, Hasty saw plenty of reps throughout the spring, which makes me curious about his usage as the Patriots open up camp. The 27-year-old was claimed by New England off waives in mid-November of last year and could prove to be a passing down option in Alex Van Pelt's offense.

: While there will naturally be attention paid to free-agent addition Antonio Gibson at camp, Hasty saw plenty of reps throughout the spring, which makes me curious about his usage as the Patriots open up camp. The 27-year-old was claimed by New England off waives in mid-November of last year and could prove to be a passing down option in Alex Van Pelt's offense. OT Caedan Wallace : New England selected Wallace in the third round of the draft this spring out of Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder does have the size to be a starting caliber tackle at the next level, but it's questions about switching sides of the line that are worth keeping an eye on. Wallace played right tackle in college, but the Patriots need someone to man the left side. If the Patriots decide to move him over and he succeeds, it's a massive development in this rebuild.

: New England selected Wallace in the third round of the draft this spring out of Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder does have the size to be a starting caliber tackle at the next level, but it's questions about switching sides of the line that are worth keeping an eye on. Wallace played right tackle in college, but the Patriots need someone to man the left side. If the Patriots decide to move him over and he succeeds, it's a massive development in this rebuild. CB Christian Gonzalez: Don't forget about Christian Gonzalez! New England's 2023 first-round pick certainly looked the part of a shutdown corner in his brief showing last season. He played just four games (all starts) before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury but flashed brilliance. As he bounces back, the 22-year-old could prove to be an anchor within Mayo's defense.

Don't forget about Christian Gonzalez! New England's 2023 first-round pick certainly looked the part of a shutdown corner in his brief showing last season. He played just four games (all starts) before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury but flashed brilliance. As he bounces back, the 22-year-old could prove to be an anchor within Mayo's defense. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Smith-Schuster is a recognizable name on a national stage, so it may come as a surprise to some as he highlights that he may not be a lock to make the roster. The former Pro Bowl receiver played in just 11 games last year and didn't produce to the level New England had hoped, logging 260 receiving yards. With New England getting younger at receiver and in a transition phase, it wouldn't be surprising if they opted to keep a young core which puts Smith-Schuster at risk, especially if he puts together an underwhelming camp.



Key position battles