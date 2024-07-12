NFL training camps are just around the corner, which means battles for key roster spots are set to heat up around the league. Which positional competitions warrant the most attention as we move deeper into the summer?

Here are the top 14 battles to monitor:

Broncos QBs

The competition: Bo Nix vs. Zach Wilson vs. Jarrett Stidham

Nix is the widespread favorite to open 2024 as Denver's top quarterback, with Sean Payton repeatedly citing the rookie's experience and apparent NFL-readiness. Still, with so much riding on Payton's choice, it's worth repeating that Stidham has already played in his system and Wilson has been a full-timer before.

Steelers QBs

The competition: Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields

Easily the most intriguing quarterback battle of the summer, this one may not be as close as initially expected, with Wilson's savvy veteran touch appearing to make him a firm favorite for Mike Tomlin's perpetual wild-card contender. Still, Fields' athletic gifts could make themselves more apparent in the preseason.

Vikings QBs

The competition: Sam Darnold vs. J.J. McCarthy

Darnold is widely expected to open 2024 as the shepherd of Kevin O'Connell's offense, primarily due to his NFL experience. And maybe Minnesota's weaponry will help him rejuvenate his own prospects. McCarthy is the future, though, and his play-action potential could convince O'Connell to speed up his entry.

Bills WRs

The competition: Curtis Samuel vs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Keon Coleman vs. Khalil Shakir

No longer deploying a bona fide No. 1 after Stefon Diggs' exit, the Bills are instead set to lean on a plethora of chess pieces. Samuel and Shakir are prime candidates to man the slot, with Valdes-Scantling serving as the outside deep threat and Coleman using his jump-ball skills in the red area.

Chargers WRs

The competition: Josh Palmer vs. Quentin Johnston vs. Ladd McConkey vs. D.J. Chark Jr.

It's no wonder new coach Jim Harbaugh invested in the trenches and run game, because they may need to carry the offensive load in 2024. There's a lot of deep-ball upside between Chark, Palmer and Johnston, whereas the rookie McConkey could end up being the most trusted target for Justin Herbert.

Chiefs WRs

The competition: Rashee Rice vs. Marquise Brown vs. Xavier Worthy vs. Kadarius Toney vs. Mecole Hardman

Throw in Skyy Moore and Justin Watson if you'd like. A year after riding a near-constant rotation of secondary wideouts to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are all but guaranteed to do it again, though Brown and Worthy alone could open things back up as downfield deep threats. There could be a surprise cut or two here, too.

Jets OTs

The competition: Tyron Smith vs. Morgan Moses vs. Olu Fashanu

Few things are more important for the Jets this year than keeping Aaron Rodgers upright. That depends on the bookends also staying upright. Smith is still a top-level blocker, but his injury history could eventually force a shuffle, with Fashanu a candidate to see starting snaps right out of the gate.

Steelers LBs

The competition: Patrick Queen vs. Cole Holcomb vs. Elandon Roberts vs. Payton Wilson

Queen got top dollar to leave the rival Baltimore Ravens, so he's locked into a full-time gig at the heart of Mike Tomlin's defense. Still, there's room for a rotation of sidekicks, as Roberts fared decently well in 17 starts in 2023, and Wilson enters the league with highly esteemed instincts and physicality.

Dolphins OLBs

The competition: Bradley Chubb vs. Jaelan Phillips vs. Chop Robinson vs. Shaquil Barrett

It's unclear if Chubb, the former Pro Bowler, will be ready to start 2024 after suffering a torn ACL late last season. Robinson brings a first-round pedigree as an explosive depth piece, while Barrett could be best-suited sliding into a rotational role after once thriving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top edge presence.

Vikings OLBs

The competition: Jonathan Greenard vs. Dallas Turner vs. Andrew Van Ginkel

After letting Danielle Hunter exit in free agency, Minnesota pounced on a trio of potential successors. Greenard has done the most at the NFL level, fresh off a solid run under DeMeco Ryans in Houston. Turner has the potential to be an instant all-star, however, working under coordinator Brian Flores.

Eagles CBs

The competition: Quinyon Mitchell vs. James Bradberry vs. Isaiah Rodgers vs. Cooper DeJean vs. Kelee Ringo

This doesn't even include Darius Slay, who's penciled in as the Eagles' top outside corner, or longtime slot option Avonte Maddox, whose injury history muddies his role. Bradberry has long been cited as a logical cut candidate, while Rodgers, the former Indianapolis Colts starter, is a potential X-factor after returning from suspension.

Lions CBs

The competition: Terrion Arnold vs. Carlton Davis vs. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. vs. Amik Robertson vs. Emmanuel Moseley

Like the Eagles, Detroit didn't settle for just one splashy addition to the secondary this offseason. Arnold and Rakestraw have the potential to become a top-flight cover duo in Motown, while Davis, Robertson and Moseley offer varying levels of experience starting for playoff contenders. This is an underrated group.

Packers Ks

The competition: Anders Carlson vs. Greg Joseph vs. James Turner

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Carlson hit 81% of his field goals as a rookie, but also led the NFL in missed kicks (13). Enter Joseph, who spent three solid seasons with the rival Vikings; and Turner, the undrafted rookie who won a national title converting 18 of 21 field goals for the Michigan Wolverines in 2023.

Ravens KRs

The competition: Deonte Harty vs. Justice Hill

Special teams will have a renewed focus in 2024, with the NFL re-incentivizing kick returns under totally revamped rules. Harty is an accomplished return man from his days with the New Orleans Saints, while Hill is fresh off a 2023 campaign in which he logged a career-high 712 all-purpose yards.