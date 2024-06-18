The Los Angeles Chargers were impressed with Ladd McConkey throughout minicamp. They decided to pay him for his efforts.

Per NFL Network, the Chargers and McConkey reached an agreement on a four-year contract that gives McConkey the most guaranteed money in NFL history for the 34th overall pick (where McConkey was drafted). McConkey ended up getting more guaranteed money than Sam LaPorta, who was the No. 34 overall pick last season.

Christian Watson, Michael Pittman and Donovan Smith are other well-known No. 34 overall picks since 2010.

McConkey has impressed the Chargers this spring, most noticeably Justin Herbert. He's expected to be the team's No. 2 wideout next to Quentin Johnston, playing some reps in the slot as well.

"He's just picked up the offense so easily. It's like he's been a four or five-year vet," Herbert said last week, via The Chargers Wire. "He understands the game, he understands leverage. He's a smart player, he's very athletic. He can beat man coverage, find the soft spot in zones."

Already impressing as a route runner, McConkey is coming off a season during which he had 30 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns in nine games at Georgia, missing time with a recurring ankle injury. He also had a back injury that lasted throughout the season, causing him to miss four games.

McConkey also had turf toe and knee tendinitis in 2022. He finished his college career with 119 catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons.