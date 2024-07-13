Training camp is fast approaching around the NFL, with teams scheduled to report in the coming days. The offseason storylines will take a backtrack toward what is going on the practice field and the position battles that will highlight the league for a month.

As the doldrums of the summer conclude, let's take a look at some of the offseason storylines that warranted overreactions. Are they overreactions or are they reality?

Dak Prescott won't be with the Cowboys after this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Cowboys haven't worked out a long-term deal with Prescott heading into training camp, and it doesn't look like they're going to. Obviously things could change, but this franchise also has to negotiate long-term situations with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons in the coming months.

Prescott has played eight seasons in Dallas, and the Cowboys still have not advanced to the NFC Championship Game. This year just feels like a "now-or-never" season with the Cowboys and their franchise quarterback, who is going to be one of the top-five paid at his position after this season ($52 million or higher).

Will the Cowboys pay Prescott? Someone certainly will, which is where Prescott's future is trending based on the Cowboys' actions.

Brandon Aiyuk will begin the season with the 49ers

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The 49ers haven't reached a contract extension with Aiyuk yet, and he's flirted with the idea of playing elsewhere over the summer months. San Francisco recognizes the importance of Aiyuk to its offense, especially in a Super Bowl window with Brock Purdy still on his rookie contract.

Obviously the 49ers can't pay everybody, but having Aiyuk in their offense is significantly better than not having him in it. Aiyuk is also a trusted receiver for Purdy, which is invaluable as the quarterback has risen towards stardom.

There has been things said, but the 49ers should pay Aiyuk what he's worth at the end of the day. This roster is significantly better with Aiyuk around.

The Bears will have a top-10 offense with Caleb Williams this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Offense and the Chicago Bears just don't go hand-in-hand. The Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer or a 30-touchdown passer in a season, and haven't finished with a top-10 offense in points scored since 2018 and top-10 offense in yards per game since 2013 (and only twice since 1999).

Even with a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams, the Bears have a talented trio of receivers in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze -- all of whom are capable of going over 1,000 yards this year. They also have D'Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert at running back.

The Bears were 20th in yards per game last year without Williams, Swift, Allen and Odunze. Even if Williams has a big season, having a top-10 offense is a stretch (the Houston Texans didn't even have one with C.J. Stroud last year). Chicago should be in the top half of the league, though.

Russell Wilson will be the Steelers quarterback all season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Steelers may go with Wilson to start the season, but they also have Justin Fields waiting in the wings in case Wilson underperforms.

If the Steelers don't get consistency in the passing game or score enough points, a change could be made. Wilson can take care of the football and move the chains, though, which are his best chances of remaining the starting quarterback all season.

Any sort of slump and the Steelers may be poised to make a move to Fields, especially since the Steelers may want to find out what they have in Fields while he's under team control.

Pittsburgh is better at quarterback for 2024, but needs to find a long-term solution. The Steelers owe it to themselves to find out if that quarterback is Fields, unless Wilson plays at an All-Pro level all year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will lead the NFL in receptions

Overreaction or reality: Reality

St. Brown played through serious toe and oblique injuries during the early portion of last season. He also had hand, foot, and mouth disease at one point last season, adding even more problems toward keeping his body 100%.

Despite all this, St. Brown still had 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, His 119 catches were tied for second in the NFL, fighting through all the pain to become one of the NFL's top playmakers.

What if St. Brown is healthy all year? Especially in a Lions offense tailored to his strengths? St. Brown is going to catch a lot of passes in 2024, the top playmaker on an offense full of them.