Larry Fitzgerald will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Mike Garfolo and Tom Pelissero.

The Cardinals' future Hall of Fame receiver has not missed a game since 2014. He has missed just six games during a 17-year career that will end up in Canton, Ohio. Through 10 games this season, Fitzgerald has caught 43 of 57 targets for 336 yards for the Cardinals, who are 6-4 and in third place in the NFC West. Fitzgerald is second all-time in career receptions and receiving yards and is sixth in touchdown receptions.

"He's, I would say, to receivers what Peyton Manning was to quarterbacks, in terms of the type of total obsession of knowing everything about the position and how to do things and convey those to his teammates," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Fitzgerald earlier this week. "He's had tremendous production. I mean, other than Jerry Rice, those two guys are really at the top of the production list in pretty much every area. His longevity has been remarkable. … He's a tremendous player. He's had a tremendous career. I don't know how you could do much more than what he's done in the amount of time he's done it in."

With Fitzgerald out, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have to lean more on receivers DeAndre Hopkins (72 receptions, 917 yards, four touchdowns) and Christian Kirk (31 catches, 477 yards, six touchdowns). Look for Murray to also look more to his tight end duo of Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels, who have caught a combined 23 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday, Murray and the Cardinals' offense will face a Patriots' defense that is fourth in the NFL in forced interceptions, 15th in passing yards allowed, 20th in third down efficiency and 16th in red zone efficiency.

The Cardinals are a 2.5-point favorite against the Patriots, who are 4-6 after falling to the Texans last Sunday, 27-20.