Sitting 5-1 despite changing quarterbacks midseason, the Chicago Bears will look to improve on their win total when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from the new SoFi Stadium. Chicago has beaten only one team with a winning record and now faces a 4-2 Rams team that hasn't lost in its $6 billion new home. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded with talent like Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff and Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, making for plenty of tough decisions when finalizing your NFL DFS stacks and picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 6, McClure put Derrick Henry in his running back player pool for DraftKings. The result: Henry erupted for 264 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, piling up over 40 Fantasy points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The five-year veteran has thrown for 1,570 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Goff's 67.4 completion percentage is the highest of his career, as is his 101.4 quarterback rating.

Goff completed just 19-of-38 pass attempts for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week in a loss to San Francisco, one of the weaker performances of his career.

While the Bears expect to bring a stronger pass defense, they still allow 239.2 yards per game through the air.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Bears quarterback Nick Foles. The former Eagles, Rams, Chiefs and Jaguars quarterback appears to have settled in well with Chicago. Foles took over for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 and has passed for 878 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions.

The Bears are 3-1 with Foles on the field, losing his first start in Week 4 against the Colts. The last time Foles faced the Rams was 2018, when he went 24-of-31 for 270 yards while with the Eagles.

