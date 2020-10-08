CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying begins on Thursday and over the next six days fans around the world will be treated to some big-time matchups. There will be 10 total games through Tuesday including some intriguing ones such as Uruguay vs. Chile, Brazil vs. Peru and others.

Just one of the 10 matches will air on regular cable in the United States via beIN Sports while the other nine will be on pay-per-view. Here's how to watch the games:

Pay-per-view options

The games cost $29.95 each and are available through streaming services such as Fanatiz and FITE, while also being available to purchase through DirecTV and Dish Network. Fanatiz offers packages where you can bundle the matches of your favorite teams and pay $49.95.

Let's take a look at the games this international window:

Schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 8

Paraguay vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Uruguay vs. Chile, 6: 45 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8:30 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Friday, Oct. 9

Colombia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Brazil vs. Bolivia, 8:30 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Bolivia vs. Argentina, 4 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Venezuela vs. Paraguay, 4 p.m (beIN Sports)

Ecuador vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Peru vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Chile vs. Colombia, 8:30 p.m. (pay-per-view)



The third round of action is set for November.