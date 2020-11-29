Playing in his first match since Diego Maradona's death, Lionel Messi honored his fellow Argentine legend and former coach by showing off his Newell's jersey after scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna. Messi made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute in Barca's most convincing La Liga performance of the season, with the superstar removing his Barca jersey to display Maradona's in celebration.

Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Messi and Maradona both played for Barcelona and the Argentina national team, but Messi decided to go with the jersey of Rosario club Newell's. Messi was a youth player there before joining Barcelona, and Maradona had a brief stint there towards the end of his career.

Here's how it looked:

What a lovely tribute by Messi for his former manager. Maradona coached Messi during World Cup qualifying and at the 2010 World Cup, where Argentina made the quarterfinals.