Copa America has come to a close with Argentina lifting the title in a close contested final against Colombia, which also means that it's time to take a look at who the best performers in the tournament were. With teams like Mexico and the United States being knocked out during the group stage, they didn't earn any representatives and neither did Brazil, a team that left much to be desired didn't as well. Even Lionel Messi didn't make it into the team of the tournament, which speaks to how far South American soccer has come.

Without some of the usual suspects, let's take a look at who did make the Copa America team of the tournament:

Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez , Argentina

Keeper was a tough decision as Chile's Claudio Bravo and Canada's Maxime Crepeau had strong performances during the tournament, but as Argentina's attack wasn't at their best, Martinez did everything that he needed to in defense. Argentina only conceded one goal during the tournament and Emi Martinez was stellar in yet another penalty shootout. Add that in with Martinez taking home the actual keeper of the tournament award and that's plenty.

Defender: Davinson Sanchez, Colombia

Davinson Sanchez was everywhere in defense for Colombia. His club play hasn't always been consistent but when Sanchez suits up for the national team, he's as reliable as they come. Also, chipping in on the attacking end, Sanchez was one of the best center backs during Copa America and will be a large part of Colombian success going forward.

Defender: Cristian Romero , Argentina

Like Martinez, Cristian Romero's role in Argentina's title run was an important one. He's the enforcer of the defense, so while Romero can pick up cards for his challenges, they're important for instilling fear into attacking players who may come his way. A strong defender in the air, it doesn't matter where the ball is, Romero can get to it to give Argentina the best chance possible to win matches.

Defender: Ronald Araujo , Uruguay

While the Barcelona man picked up an injury to rule him out of the tournament, the calm that Ronald Arajuo brought over the defense was critical to Uruguay's success. He was ever present even when his teammates were busy getting forward to attack. In a Marcelo Bielsa setup, mobile defenders who can operate on an island are so important and Araujo did just that during the tournament.

Defender: Matias Vina , Uruguay

While Araujo was providing the defensive solidity, Vina didn't waste any chances to get forward for Uruguay, creating five chances, scoring a goal and assisting another. This was while not shirking his defensive responsibilities either, making 13 ball recoveries during Copa America for Uruguay. It was a cohesive setup for Bielsa's men and one that makes you wonder if things would've turned out differently without red cards and injuries.

Midfielder: Federico Valverde , Uruguay

Keeping everything ticking over, Federico Valverde was an excellent metronome for Uruguay. I almost want him to share this spot with Manuel Ugarte due to both putting in massive defensive shifts, but Valverde's passing gives him the edge. Valverde has been a workhorse for club and country and his pressing abilities mean so much to the national team.

Midfielder: James Rodriguez, Colombia

The player of the tournament, just James Rodriguez breaking Messi's assist record with his six assists would've been plenty but with 20 chances created it was clear that even at 32, Colombia's attack still runs through James Rodriguez. This could prove to be an issue in future tournaments, but it was good being able to see the Rodriguez that only Carlo Ancelotti has gotten a tune out of historically.

Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister , Argentina

Another tough decision, it was close to being Richard Rios here but when examining the numbers, everything that Rios did, Alexis Mac Allistor did a little bit more of while also playing in one fewer game. Growing stronger as an all-around midfielder by the day, it will be exciting to watch how high Mac Allister can go. Showing that he's an important part of Liverpool and Argentina's midfield already, just maintaining what he's doing will cement Mac Allister as a top midfielder in the world.

Forward: Lautaro Martinez , Argentina

Winning the Golden Boot with five goals is already an impressive feat, but it's one that's even more impressive when Lautaro Martinez came off the bench in five of his six appearances for Argentina. He scored the winning goal in the Copa America final while also delivering game winning goals for Argentina in two other matches. This is the kind of performance that makes a striker a contender for the Ballon d'Or.

Forward: Salomon Rondon. Venezuela

One of the most impressive teams at this edition of Copa America, Venezuela were led by Salomon Rondon. Enjoying impressive form for Pachuca in Liga MX, Rondon brought it right along with him to Copa America netting three goals and an assist. Despite defenses keying in on him match after match, Rondon still couldn't be stopped even at 34.

Forward: Jacob Shaffleburg, Canada

Canada had numerous issues putting the ball in the back of the net and while it wasn't for lack of trying, one player in the Canucks attack that didn't leave with questions about their finishing was Jacob Shaffleburg. This was a tournament where Shaffleburg may have played his way into a move away from Nashville SC despite only having a goal and an assist. Shaffleburg was consistently dangerous and every time the ball was at his feet felt like must watch moment of soccer.