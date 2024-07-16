The United States Women's National Team play their final tune-up before the 2024 Summer Olympics when they take on Costa Rica in an international friendly on Tuesday. The USWNT, who face Zambia in their Olympic opener on July 25, enter this contest with an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (6-2-0) after edging Mexico 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday. Costa Rica have followed a pair of victories in friendlies with back-to-back 2-0 losses to Argentina.

Kickoff at Audi Field in Washington D.C. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are -3500 favorites (risk $3500 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. Costa Rica odds via SportsLine consensus, while the Costa Ricans are +6000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +1300. Before locking in any Costa Rica vs. USWNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Now, Sutton has broken down USWNT vs. Costa Rica from every angle and has locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Costa Rica vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. Costa Rica money line: USWNT -3500, Costa Rica +6000, Draw +1300

USWNT: The Americans have received goals from 11 different players in 2024



CR: The Costa Ricans failed to score in 16 of their first 17 meetings with the USWNT



Why you should back the USWNT

The Americans are a perfect 3-0-0 under new manager Emma Hayes, posting a clean sheet in all three matches. The club scored a total of eight goals in those victories, with defender Tierna Davidson and forwards Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith all converting twice. Davidson and Swanson recorded braces in a 4-0 win against South Korea, while Smith tallied in the USWNT's 3-0 triumph over the South Koreans three days later and last weekend's victory versus the Mexicans.

The USWNT won each of their previous 17 meetings with Costa Rica across all competitions, the longest winning streak against any opponent in program history. The Americans have posted five consecutive clean sheets against the Costa Ricans and produced at least four goals in 12 of their 17 matchups. Swanson and forward Lynn Williams both scored twice for the U.S. over their last four games against Costa Rica, with the former converting in a 3-0 triumph in the semifinals of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Prior to their defeats against Argentina, the Costa Ricans posted 5-1 and 2-1 victories over Peru. Defender Cristel Sandi scored in each win and midfielder Emily Flores converted in the second triumph, but both players were left off the roster for the matchup with the United States. Costa Rica has several other players with which the USWNT will have to contend, including forward Melissa Herrera and midfielder Raquel Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old Herrera has scored 17 international goals in her career and netted Costa Rica's lone tally in the 2023 Women's World Cup while also converting in the 2015 edition of the tournament. Rodriguez, who also scored in the 2015 World Cup, is the nation's all-time leader with 54 goals. The 30-year-old team captain's most recent tally came in the 4-1 triumph over Peru on April 6. See which team to pick here.

How to make USWNT vs. Costa Rica picks

