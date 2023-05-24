The National Women's Soccer League is kicking into gear as the regular season welcomes week nine action. All 12 clubs have now played at least one group match in the Challenge Cup in between balancing the regular season. There are just three weeks till teams reach the halfway point of the 22-game regular season. Some teams in the upper-half of the table are starting to separate themselves from other contenders, while others in the bottom half are getting left behind quickly. Check out our power rankings to see who is picking up the pace and who is falling behind. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
NWSL 2023 regular season power rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Washington Spirit
-
Even strong clubs will have their bumps along the way. Centerback Sam Stabb keeps showing why she's an asset on defense and in the attack with her strong left foot.
2.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
+2
All the gears are clicking for the east coast side. Lynn Williams keeps scoring while the defense is anchored by goalkeeper Abby Smith. Rookie Jenna Nighswonger is getting stronger week to week and has two goals over three starts.
3.
Portland Thorns FC
–
A good goal scorer and goalkeeper will get you results in a regular season, but a steady and reliable midfield will get you farther. Crystal Dunn, Olivia Moultrie and Sam Coffey should be starting as many games as they can together.
4.
OL Reign
-2
Officially in a winless three-game slump across all competitions, the Reign drop in the rankings this week. They've been without Rose Lavelle for a significant time but have the depth to compete. They need to figure things out.
5.
San Diego Wave FC
–
Wins keep crashing in for the Wave on the road, and their ability to adapt to game plans for different teams is impressive. They'll keep climbing the rankings if they can snatch results against other playoff-ranked teams.
6.
North Carolina Courage
+2
The Courage are bought into their style of play and even with their ball possession on the scouting report, opposing teams have trouble disrupting things. If Kerolin keeps delivering, look out.
7.
Racing Louisville FC
+3
Louisville catapults up the rankings thanks to standout play by Savannah DeMelo. The performances have been consistent, led to results, and the whole roster is benefitting.
8.
Houston Dash
-2
Not sure there is a streakier team in the league right now. Houston has good pieces, but the tactics aren't making things click, unfortunately.
9.
Orlando Pride
+2
The Florida side is quietly spoiling results for other. They were unlucky to not nab a win against Gotham, and they snapped the Spirit's seven-game undefeated streak. If Brazilian teammates Marta and Adriana keep up the chemistry, they'll continue to be a problem for defenses.
10.
Angel City FC
-1
Ok I lied, Angle City might be the streakiest team in the league right now. They drop in the rankings for curious rotation on the road in week eight but if they get closer to their ideal starting lineup up, watch out.
11.
Kansas City Current
-4
A long fall in the rankings because the Current just can't seem to escape a losing streak. The silver lining is that they are getting more of their injured players back into lineups. The return of Kristen Hamilton could mean more options in the attack, which can only help the struggling defense.
12.
Chicago Red Stars
–
There's not a lot to say about this team week to week. Not only are they losing games, but are doing it in a painful fashion. Not much will change while the club remains up for sale.