Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Washington Spirit - Even strong clubs will have their bumps along the way. Centerback Sam Stabb keeps showing why she's an asset on defense and in the attack with her strong left foot.

2. NJ/NY Gotham FC +2 All the gears are clicking for the east coast side. Lynn Williams keeps scoring while the defense is anchored by goalkeeper Abby Smith. Rookie Jenna Nighswonger is getting stronger week to week and has two goals over three starts.

3. Portland Thorns FC – A good goal scorer and goalkeeper will get you results in a regular season, but a steady and reliable midfield will get you farther. Crystal Dunn, Olivia Moultrie and Sam Coffey should be starting as many games as they can together.

4. OL Reign -2 Officially in a winless three-game slump across all competitions, the Reign drop in the rankings this week. They've been without Rose Lavelle for a significant time but have the depth to compete. They need to figure things out.

5. San Diego Wave FC – Wins keep crashing in for the Wave on the road, and their ability to adapt to game plans for different teams is impressive. They'll keep climbing the rankings if they can snatch results against other playoff-ranked teams.

6. North Carolina Courage +2 The Courage are bought into their style of play and even with their ball possession on the scouting report, opposing teams have trouble disrupting things. If Kerolin keeps delivering, look out.

7. Racing Louisville FC +3 Louisville catapults up the rankings thanks to standout play by Savannah DeMelo. The performances have been consistent, led to results, and the whole roster is benefitting.

8. Houston Dash -2 Not sure there is a streakier team in the league right now. Houston has good pieces, but the tactics aren't making things click, unfortunately.

9. Orlando Pride +2 The Florida side is quietly spoiling results for other. They were unlucky to not nab a win against Gotham, and they snapped the Spirit's seven-game undefeated streak. If Brazilian teammates Marta and Adriana keep up the chemistry, they'll continue to be a problem for defenses.

10. Angel City FC -1 Ok I lied, Angle City might be the streakiest team in the league right now. They drop in the rankings for curious rotation on the road in week eight but if they get closer to their ideal starting lineup up, watch out.

11. Kansas City Current -4 A long fall in the rankings because the Current just can't seem to escape a losing streak. The silver lining is that they are getting more of their injured players back into lineups. The return of Kristen Hamilton could mean more options in the attack, which can only help the struggling defense.