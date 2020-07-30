Real Madrid's Champions League campaign seemed all but over following the loss to Manchester City, 2-1, in the first leg of the round of 16 at home, but Zinedine Zidane's team has other plans. The champions of La Liga haven't lost a game since play resumed in June, and Los Blancos are confident of overcoming the deficit and getting a win in Manchester to advance to the quarterfinals. Here's everything to know about Real entering the game on Friday, Aug. 7.

Champions League titles

Real Madrid has won the Champions League a record 13 times (six more than the next club on the list -- AC Milan), winning three in a row from 2015-16 to 2017-18. No club has more European titles than Real Madrid.

Status for next season's Champions League

Real has qualified for next season's Champions League thanks to having won La Liga.

Group stage results

DATE MATCHUP VENUE LOCATION Wed., Sept. 18 PSG 3, Real Madrid 0 Parc des Princes Paris Tue., Oct. 1 Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2 Santiago Bernabeu Madrid Tue., Oct. 22 Galatasaray 0, Real Madrid 1 Turk Telekom Stadium

Istanbul Wed., Nov. 6 Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0 Santiago Bernabeu Madrid Tue., Nov. 26 Real Madrid 2, PSG 2 Santiago Bernabeu Madrid Wed., Dec. 11 Club Brugge 1, Real Madrid 3 Jan Breydel Stadium Bruges

Knockout stage results

ROUND DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Round of 16 (Leg 1) Wed., Feb 26 Real Madrid 1, Manchester City 2 FINAL -- Round of 16 (Leg 2) Fri., Aug. 7 Manchester City vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access

Team breakdown

Zidane goes with a 4-3-3 but where his central defensive midfielder Casemiro drops back, which allows fullbacks Marcelo and Dani Carvajal to get forward. Real likes to dominate possession and use the strength in the middle to combine with the speed on the wings. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are the engines in the middle, while up top it has been all about Karim Benzema. The French striker has 26 goals this season. Real also had the best defense in La Liga this season, conceding 25 goals in 38 games.

Star player

The star is far and away Sergio Ramos. He's obviously one of the best defenders in the entire world, but you won't find a better scoring defender. He won't be able to play in the second leg against City due to getting a red card in the first leg. Ramos has 13 goals this season for Real. He finished 10th in La Liga in scoring ... which for a defender is just bonkers. He mainly does it with his head on set pieces or from penalty kicks and free kicks, but still. He can change a game on either end of the pitch, but from the stands for the second leg, he'll have to hope somebody else steps up.

Match preview

In February after losing at home to City, Real seemed done. But don't count this team out yet. The form has been spectacular, they will be well rested and as confident as ever. Since play resumed in June, Real won its first 10 games before drawing Leganes on the final matchday in La Liga in a game that meant nothing to Los Blancos. Going up against City will be exponentially more difficult than any game they've had, but they have a real chance. Expect them to be physical, patient and for them to give City a run for its money in the most highly anticipated game of the round of 16.