Though qualification remains firmly in their hands Spain and Poland head into Saturday's match in Seville knowing that they must improve if they are to make a major impact on Euro 2020. Luis Enrique's side looked laboured in their 0-0 draw with Sweden, dominating possession but creating relatively few clear cut chances.

Poland also had some cause for disappointment in their performance and result in their opening game, a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in which they saw Grzegorz Krychowiak sent off. A further defeat against Spain would leave Paulo Sousa's side in the trickiest of situations heading into Group E's final round of games. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Spain -275; Draw +375; Poland +8500 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Spain: All eyes will be on Alvaro Morata should he start again after a disappointing display against Sweden. You suspect that is what he dislikes the most. 'What did you do, Morata?' asked newspaper El Mundo Deportivo following a game where Spain dominated possession and territory but wasted the chances that came their way.

Gerard Moreno of Villarreal offers an alternative for Luis Enrique but a striker that prefers playing off the shoulder of the last man is not an ideal fit for a patient Spain side who are likely to face a low block defense.

Poland: There was little cause for positivity following Poland's opening game against Slovakia, one where errors were made by Wojciech Szczesny at one end and service to Robert Lewandowski was intermittent at the other, only 63 percent of the passes they attempted to their talismanic center forward found the Bayern Munich man. Still Poland are determined to put their defeat in the past and get on the board at Euro 2020.

"We spoke about [the] game against Slovakia. Every player said what he should have done better. We don't want to come back to this," Southampton's Jan Bednarek said. "The matter is closed. We won't have a game like that again. I am sure about that."

Prediction

Spain still lack the cutting edge that would convince you they are real tournament favorites but the reality is that dominating territory to the extent they do is usually a good sign. Do so again against Poland and they only need to take one chance. PICK: Spain 1 Poland 0