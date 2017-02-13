Rashad Jennings: Released by Giants

Jennings was released by the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Jennings had a disappointing season in 2016. He entered the season as the Giants' top running back but produced just 794 total yards while having the lowest yards per catch of his career and the lowest yards per carry average since joining the Giants in 2014. His release gives the Giants an extra $2.5 million in cap space and leaves Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen as the team's top running backs. Jennings is now free to sign with any team.