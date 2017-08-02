Rashad Jennings: Talking with slew of teams
Jennings said he's had simple conversations with the Lions, Packers, Ravens, Rams and Dolphins, Sirius XM NFL Radio reports.
Jennings previously hinted he wanted to sign before the start of training camp, but he seems to be waiting things out to find the best possible opportunity. He should find work within the next couple weeks as injuries take a mounting toll, with Baltimore standing out as a team that's already taken a major hit to its backfield. The Rams and Packers could also be strong fits, depending on how Todd Gurley and Ty Montgomery look in pass protection during camp. The 32-year-old Jennings has little to offer in terms of explosiveness; he's known for his strong work as a pass blocker and competence as a receiver.
