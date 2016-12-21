Steelers' DeAngelo Williams: Practices fully Wednesday
Williams (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
Williams experienced some swelling on his knee in advance of Week 15's action, but in the absence of any setbacks, he's expected to be able to serve as Le'Veon Bell's primary backup Sunday against the Ravens.
