Adrian Peterson and Jameis Winston are working out together in Houston
Could the Bucs be where Peterson lands in free agency?
Adrian Peterson, one of the best running backs in the history of football, is still looking for a new team . Peterson was cast aside by the only team he has ever known , the Minnesota Vikings, earlier this offseason, and though he’s been mentioned in rumors connecting him to teams like the Raiders, Seahawks, Packers, Giants, and Lions, he has not yet found a new football home.
Instead, he has simply headed to his real home, Houston, Texas, where he has been giving man-on-the-street interviews and such. While down in Houston, Peterson posted an Instagram photo of himself working out with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.
Along with Peterson and Winston, that’s Tim Grover (center), legendary trainer of Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant, among others; as well as quarterback guru George Whitfield. Whitfield posted a photo from Houston of himself, Winston, Peterson, DeSean Jackson, several other members of the Buccaneers, and some players from the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
Earlier this offseason, Peterson mentioned the Buccaneers as one of a few teams for whom he would be interested in playing. The Bucs have a need at running back, what with the uncertainty surrounding Doug Martin’s situation, and Bucs coach Dirk Koetter seemed intrigued by the idea of his quarterback working out with AP.
“I’ve seen Adrian Peterson many times playing and that guy is one of the best running backs to ever play,” Koetter said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m anxious to talk to Jameis and ask him how his workouts went. That caught me off guard. I didn’t know that. I’ll be honest with you, first thing I thought when I saw that was Jameis is just an amazing guy. The guy is everywhere.”
Maybe we’ll get some movement on a new team for AP sooner rather than later.
