Cowboys finally answer questions on Tony Romo's Week 17 playing status

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are determined to keep Tony Romo's playing status a secret for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Despite a report on Friday morning that suggested Romo will be playing in the team's season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, neither Jerry Jones or Jason Garrett felt the need to confirm that report when asked about it on Friday afternoon.

So yes, they answered questions, but they gave us no answers.

As a matter of fact, Jones seemed to get kind of agitated when he was asked during his weekly radio show whether or not Romo would play against the Eagles.

"I haven't heard that report and I sure wouldn't be inclined to say whether he plays or not," Jones said on CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 the Fan, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We will save that for the game."

When Jones was pressed again for an answer, he continued to stay mum.

"Again, I'm not going to tell you if he's going to play or not," Jones said.

The topic of Romo getting some playing time seems to be a sensitive one for Jones. Just three days ago, the Cowboys owner said there was no way Romo would play in the Cowboys' season finale, and that had to do with the fact that Jones didn't want to see Romo get injured.

According to NFL.com, Romo seemed to realize he wasn't going to get any playing time this week, so he had to lobby the coaching staff to get on the field for Sunday's finale.

If that is actually what happened, Garrett wasn't willing to admit it on Friday. When asked about the Cowboys quarterback situation for Sunday's game, he said that nothing's been decided.

"We haven't made those determinations," Garrett said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Although Garrett gave vague answers when it comes to Romo's playing status, he did give a clear answer when asked if Romo wants to play against the Eagles.

"Absolutely. He's a great competitor. He loves to play football," Garrett said.

Romo might love to play football, but the truth is, he hasn't played in a long time, and that might be why Jones is concerned about a possible injury. The last time Romo played in a regular-season game came on Thanksgiving Day in 2015 when he broke his collarbone in a 33-14 loss to the Panthers

If the Cowboys' actual plan here is to get fans interested in a game that means nothing for them -- they already have the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC locked up -- then they're doing a good job. If Romo does play, that means we'll likely see him and Dak Prescott each play a series or two with Mark Sanchez handling everything in between.