Richard Sherman: NFL possibly taking high draft pick from Seahawks is 'foolishness'

If the NFL docks the Seahawks a second-round draft pick for concealing an injury that Richard Sherman suffered late in the season, that decision won't sit well with the Seahawks' cornerback.

During Pro Bowl practice this week, Sherman was asked about the possibility of a Seahawks punishment, and let's just say he doesn't agree with anything the league is considering.

"I heard some foolishness like that. That's just unfortunate," Sherman said of a potential punishment, via ESPN. "I think they kind of are a little too hard on our team for no reason. I think if there's other teams that kind of just got docked for the same thing, so it's going to be curious how they treat the other teams."

The controversy with the Seahawks started on Jan. 16. The day after their season ended, coach Pete Carroll said Sherman had been playing most of the second half of the season with an MCL injury.

For the NFL, the problem with that is that Sherman wasn't listed on Seattle's injury report at any point over the second half of the season. The league decided to investigate, and according to ESPN, the Seahawks could be facing the loss of a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Although the Seahawks are cooperating with the investigation, that doesn't mean the league will let them off the hook. The reason the NFL might take away a second-round pick -- and not a fifth- or sixth-round pick -- is because the Seahawks have violated NFL rules multiple times.

In September, the Seahawks were docked a fifth-round pick and fined $400,000 for violating the rules governing offseason training activities (OTAs). If the team is punished for the Sherman situation, it wouldn't lose two picks; instead, the lost fifth-round pick would become a second-round pick.

Either way, Sherman is not on board with it.

"I don't know if that should be the retribution," Sherman said. "I don't know what the course should be. But I think that's a bit harsh."

Sherman might be disappointed in the NFL, but that didn't keep him from showing up in Orlando. Despite dealing with his MCL injury, Sherman is expected to play in Sunday's Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.