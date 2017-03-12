T.J. Lang chooses Lions over Packers, Seahawks as Detroit keeps rebuilding line
It's a three-year deal for Lang
The Packers just lost one of their top linemen to one of their top rivals.
On Sunday, T.J. Lang signed a three-year deal with the Lions, according to Lang’s agent Mike McCartney. He was deciding between the Lions, Packers, and Seahawks.
That’s a great get for the Lions, especially after losing Larry Warford to the Saints and Riley Reiff to the Vikings. By signing Lang and Ricky Wagner, the Lions actually improved their offensive line. Considering the Lions lean heavily on Matthew Stafford and they’re situated in the same division as the Bears and Vikings (two teams with good defensive fronts), this is a great signing.
He’s really dependable:
From the Packers’ perspective, this stinks. A year ago, they lost Josh Sitton to the Bears. Now, they’re losing Lang to another rival without a capable replacement on their roster.
It also stinks for Seattle given the status of their offensive line (still awful).
So, to sum up: The Lions won big by getting Lang, because they also hurt two NFC contenders by doing so. Lang, who is from Detroit, also won big. He’s coming home.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Here's why Texans traded Osweiler
The Texans traded Osweiler to the Browns on Thursday
-
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Cardinals' Johnson: 'My wheel is good'
Johnson is fully healthy two months after spraining his MCL.
-
Brock Osweiler to reporters: 'No news'
The former Houston quarterback's career is in limbo
-
Bennett to let fans pick his number
Bennett signed with the Packers on Friday
-
Peterson making first free agent visit
The veteran running back could be headed to the NFC West
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre