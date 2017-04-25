The Giants and running back LeGarrette Blount reportedly have mutual interest

The New England Patriots got a whole lot of value out of LeGarrette Blount over the past few years. While working on contracts that totaled $2,707,888, Blount played 33 games for the Patriots from 2014-16, carrying the ball 524 times for 2,145 yards and 29 touchdowns -- most in the NFL over that time.

Blount is a free agent this offseason, though, and he and the Pats have not come to an agreement on a new deal. Instead, New England has signed former Bengals running back Rex Burkhead and Bills restricted free agent Mike Gillislee while meeting with other backs like Adrian Peterson (who is signing a two-year deal with the Saints).

Blount's market hasn't exactly been all that hot, but there is apparently a new suitor: the New York Giants.

The next running back domino to watch: LeGarrette Blount and the #Giants. There is mutual interest there. A potential match before the draft — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

The Giants have a need for a power running back alongside the tandem of Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen, an opening they created by cutting ties with former starter Rashad Jennings. The Giants struggled offensively for most of last season, and have already taken a big step to rectify that by bringing in former Jets wideout Brandon Marshall. Blount would add another element to their running game, which was also one of the weakest in the NFL in 2016.

The scheme fit, though, is rather awkward.

The Giants tend to operate out of shotgun and three-wide sets more often than almost any other team in the league, and Blount is a pure downhill runner most comfortable taking the hand-off from a quarterback that comes back from under center. It's possible New York could adjust its offense to accommodate his skills, and if the value is right, that might be worth it. But the Giants could also find a back more suited to taking hand-offs from the gun, so they can better disguise whether the coming play is a run or a pass.