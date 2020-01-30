Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight undercard: Emanuel Navarrete, Charles Martin in feature spots

The undercard has been set for the highly anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder which is set to go down Feb. 22 from MGM Grand in Las Vegas. There is only one other world title fight set for the card in addition to the heavyweight clash in the main event, but there's also a heavyweight bout on the undercard positioned as a title eliminator.

At heavyweight, Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) will face off with Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs). The card is a co-promotional effort between PBC and Top Rank, and Martin vs. Washington is the "featured" fight from the PBC side of things. Martin spent three months as IBF champ in 2016, winning a TKO against Vyacheslav Glazkov. Glazkov suffered an early knee injury in the fight, bringing things to an end and awarding Martin the vacant title. He would lose in two rounds to Anthony Joshua later that year. Washington earned a title shot in 2017, suffering a knockout loss to Wilder.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) will defend his WBO super bantamweight title against Jeo Tupas Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs) in the Top Rank "featured fight" on the card. Navarrete has stated he wants to fight four times in 2020 and will get that plan started with a fight against Santisima, who is the No. 5 ranked WBO fighter at 122 pounds. Navarrete has proven a talented top-tier talent at super bantamweight. Santisima will be fighting outside of the Philippines for the first time in his career and is making a huge jump in level of opposition in taking on the champ.

Also set for the card is a light middleweight fight between Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) and Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO). This is a PBC vs. Top Rank fight with Lewis serving as the Top Rank fighter in the clash. Fundora is a 6-foot-5 fighter doing business at 154 pounds, which is amazingly tall for the division. Lewis is an Australian and former Olympian. Both promotions are putting a prospect on the line for this clash.