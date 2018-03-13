BUFF
ARIZ

Buffalo confident heading into matchup with Arizona

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 13, 2018

Before the Buffalo Bulls boarded a plane to head west to face Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, coach Nate Oats waxed poetic about the Wildcats having four NBA players on their roster and how the NCAA committee didn't do them any favors.

Then, he talked about Arizona's 7-footers Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic and how good they were, but an advantage for his team may be that they have to defend on the perimeter against Buffalo's smaller, arguably quicker lineup.

"Personally, I don't think that matchup is that bad," Oates told TV stations in Buffalo. "We can help on the bigs; we can double the bigs ... they are really good, preseason No. 1 ... but I don't think it's the worst matchup to be honest."

Welcome to the NCAA tournament where anything is possible, including a No. 13 seed beating a No. 4 seed. The two teams will play on Thursday night in Boise, Idaho, as part of the South bracket.

"It's a big challenge; Arizona is a good team," said CJ Massingburg, the Bulls' leading scorer at 16.9 points per game. "But we're going to go in there feeling like there is nothing to lose. They are the ones that have all the pressure on them because they are expected to win, have to win. We're going to go try to play our best basketball and hopefully pull off a win."

This will be the third NCAA tournament appearance for the Bulls (26-8) in four years. Arizona coach Sean Miller acknowledging the Bulls' confidence three times while previewing them this week.

"We're dealing with a confident team, a team that I'm sure is able to beat everybody on their schedule including us," said Miller, whose team is 27-7. "We have to be ready to go."

Miller said one of the Bulls' tendencies is to run, something Arizona performs well at but rarely does.

The "depth and versatility of their guards has been their advantage all year," Miller said.

The Bulls feel it will be their guard play that will be the difference, off-setting Arizona's Ayton and Ristic.

"They have outstanding guards," Miller said, referring to Jeremy Harris and Wes Clark. "They do a really good job having a wing player playing the (small forward). They play three or four guards and they have good depth."

Because Oats was an assistant under Bobby Hurley at Buffalo, he has seen Arizona a few times. Earlier in the week, Oats said he received a text from an ASU assistant to get a quick scouting report. Miller said Buffalo does have similarities to the Sun Devils, a team Arizona beat twice this season. Miller called it a style "that is difficult to defend."

"They play man to man and they love to push the ball in transition; they utilize the 3-point shot," Miller said. "They sub in a similar manner. They strike in transition and strike quickly."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
D. Ayton
13 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
46.0 Field Goal % 61.3
38.5 Three Point % 35.3
72.6 Free Throw % 73.9
  Defensive rebound by Buffalo 0.0
  Allonzo Trier missed jump shot 1.0
+ 3 Wes Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Massinburg 18.0
  Defensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 18.0
  Parker Jackson-Cartwright missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Dusan Ristic 25.0
  Nick Perkins missed jump shot, blocked by Dusan Ristic 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Nick Perkins 36.0
  Wes Clark missed layup 38.0
+ 2 Dusan Ristic made layup 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Dusan Ristic 56.0
Team Stats
Points 40 38
Field Goals 17-32 (53.1%) 16-34 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 1-8 (12.5%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 21 13
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 14 9
Team 2 0
Assists 5 8
Steals 1 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 3
Fouls 7 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
D. Ristic C
8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 13 Buffalo 26-8 40-40
home team logo 4 Arizona 27-7 38-38
O/U 157.5, ARIZ -9.0
Taco Bell Arena Boise, ID
O/U 157.5, ARIZ -9.0
Taco Bell Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Buffalo 26-8 84.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo 4 Arizona 27-7 80.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
2
J. Harris G 15.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.2 APG 47.4 FG%
1
R. Alkins G 13.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Harris G 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
R. Alkins G 8 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
53.1 FG% 47.1
37.5 3PT FG% 12.5
0 FT% 83.3
Buffalo
Starters
W. Clark
C. Massinburg
M. McRae
N. Perkins
J. Graves
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Clark 17 13 3 3 0 0 2 0 6/9 1/3 0/0 1 2
C. Massinburg 17 6 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 3
M. McRae 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
N. Perkins 10 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
J. Graves 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
On Court
W. Clark
C. Massinburg
M. McRae
N. Perkins
J. Graves
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Clark 17 13 3 3 0 0 2 0 6/9 1/3 0/0 1 2
C. Massinburg 17 6 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 3
M. McRae 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
N. Perkins 10 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
J. Graves 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
On Bench
D. Caruthers
B. Bertram
J. Reese
G. Agorioge
C. Moultrie
D. Johnson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Caruthers 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Agorioge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 40 19 5 1 0 9 7 17/32 6/16 0/0 5 14
Arizona
Starters
D. Ristic
R. Alkins
D. Ayton
A. Trier
P. Jackson-Cartwright
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ristic 14 8 3 1 0 1 0 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
R. Alkins 16 8 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Ayton 19 7 4 0 1 0 1 0 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 4
A. Trier 15 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/2 2/2 0 1
P. Jackson-Cartwright 18 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 0
On Court
D. Ristic
R. Alkins
D. Ayton
A. Trier
P. Jackson-Cartwright
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ristic 14 8 3 1 0 1 0 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
R. Alkins 16 8 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Ayton 19 7 4 0 1 0 1 0 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 4
A. Trier 15 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/2 2/2 0 1
P. Jackson-Cartwright 18 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 0
On Bench
K. Pinder
B. Randolph
D. Smith
E. Akot
T. Denny
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
A. Barcello
I. Lee
M. Weyand
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Pinder 6 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 0
B. Randolph 5 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Smith 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Akot 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barcello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 38 13 8 4 1 3 2 16/34 1/8 5/6 4 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores