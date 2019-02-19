No. 25 Buffalo stampedes Ohio for 23rd straight home win
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 26 points and No. 25 Buffalo used a record-setting shooting performance to cruise to a 114-67 win over Ohio on Tuesday night for its 23rd straight home win.
CJ Massinburg (23 points), Jeenathan Williams (13 points, eight rebounds) Montell McRae (11 points, seven rebounds) and Graves led the way for the Bulls, who set school records for 3-pointers made (19) and point scored against a Division I opponent.
The Bulls (23-3, 11-2 Mid-American Conference) have won four straight and tied a team record for regular season victories set last season. Their 23-game home win streak is tied with Tennessee for the second-longest in the country.
Buffalo, which came into the game ranking seventh in the country in scoring at 84.8 points per game, shot 56.9 percent percent from the field and made 19 of 33 (57.6 percent) from beyond the arc.
Graves made 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. The sophomore guard shot the Bulls out to a 52-27 lead at halftime by making his first six 3-point attempts and matching his previous personal-best with 19 points in the first half.
Buffalo's previous scoring record against a Division I opponent was 110 points, set three times, including twice this season in victories over Dartmouth and Toledo. The Bulls' old record for made 3-pointers was 18 in Feb. 22, 1996 defeat of Troy.
Jason Carter led Ohio (11-14) with 16 points.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio: The Bobcats have lost six in a row to fall into the bottom of the MAC East standings at 3-10. They are 1-6 on the road in conference play.
Buffalo: Returning home after grinding out two wins on what coach Nate Oats called the biggest road trip of the season, the Bulls opened a season-long three-game homestand with their most dominant Mid-American Conference win of the season.
UP NEXT
Ohio heads home from a two-game trip to play Bowling Green on Friday night.
Buffalo hosts Kent State on Friday night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|18.3
|Pts. Per Game
|18.3
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|49.3
|20.0
|Three Point %
|43.3
|53.4
|Free Throw %
|79.7
|Defensive rebound by Torey James
|0.0
|Tra'Von Fagan missed layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Tra'Von Fagan
|2.0
|Jeenathan Williams missed layup
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jason Preston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Jason Preston made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Ronaldo Segu
|28.0
|+ 2
|Ronaldo Segu made layup
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Brock Bertram
|42.0
|Torey James missed layup, blocked by Dominic Johnson
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Torey James
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|114
|Field Goals
|26-61 (42.6%)
|41-72 (56.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|19-33 (57.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-23 (52.2%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|48
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|18
|34
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|17
|24
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|42.6
|FG%
|56.9
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|57.6
|
|
|52.2
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|16
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/1
|5/7
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|14
|4
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|T. Kirk
|10
|5
|2
|5/15
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. Preston
|6
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Block
|0
|1
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|16
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/1
|5/7
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|14
|4
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|T. Kirk
|10
|5
|2
|5/15
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. Preston
|6
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Block
|0
|1
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Vander Plas
|8
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/1
|2
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Murrell
|7
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|A. Cowart, Jr.
|4
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. James
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Dartis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gollon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McMurray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McGraw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tenerowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|24
|17
|26/61
|3/11
|12/23
|15
|200
|5
|2
|15
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|26
|4
|1
|9/12
|7/9
|1/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|C. Massinburg
|23
|3
|4
|8/11
|3/6
|4/5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. McRae
|11
|7
|0
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J. Harris
|9
|3
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Jordan
|2
|2
|9
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|26
|4
|1
|9/12
|7/9
|1/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|C. Massinburg
|23
|3
|4
|8/11
|3/6
|4/5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. McRae
|11
|7
|0
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J. Harris
|9
|3
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Jordan
|2
|2
|9
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|13
|8
|0
|6/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|N. Perkins
|9
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Caruthers
|9
|6
|5
|3/5
|2/2
|1/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|R. Segu
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Bertram
|5
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Fagan
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|47
|24
|41/72
|19/33
|13/18
|19
|200
|7
|4
|13
|13
|34
-
BRAD
DRAKE62
65
2nd 5:40
-
RI
VCU26
57
2nd 9:35 CBSSN
-
WAYBAP
TEXPA65
78
2nd 3:38
-
24MD
21IOWA45
38
2nd 10:57 BTN
-
4UK
MIZZOU22
15
1st 7:49 ESPN
-
TXAMI
NMEXST11
30
1st 6:31
-
16FSU
CLEM21
14
1st 7:38 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
19IOWAST29
27
1st 5:14 ESP2
-
BAMA
TEXAM18
11
1st 8:00 SECN
-
DAYTON
DAVID74
73
Final
-
IONA
QUINN81
77
Final
-
STPETE
SIENA62
72
Final
-
NEB
PSU71
95
Final
-
MISS
SC64
79
Final
-
BUCK
COLG64
75
Final
-
KENTST
CMICH74
84
Final
-
AKRON
BGREEN69
73
Final
-
WAKE
ND75
68
Final
-
VANDY
5TENN46
58
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH66
69
Final
-
OHIO
25BUFF67
114
Final
-
15PURDUE
IND48
46
Final
-
TOLEDO
EMICH69
76
Final
-
UNLV
WYO0
0141 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm CBSSN