AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 26 points and No. 25 Buffalo used a record-setting shooting performance to cruise to a 114-67 win over Ohio on Tuesday night for its 23rd straight home win.

CJ Massinburg (23 points), Jeenathan Williams (13 points, eight rebounds) Montell McRae (11 points, seven rebounds) and Graves led the way for the Bulls, who set school records for 3-pointers made (19) and point scored against a Division I opponent.

The Bulls (23-3, 11-2 Mid-American Conference) have won four straight and tied a team record for regular season victories set last season. Their 23-game home win streak is tied with Tennessee for the second-longest in the country.

Buffalo, which came into the game ranking seventh in the country in scoring at 84.8 points per game, shot 56.9 percent percent from the field and made 19 of 33 (57.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Graves made 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. The sophomore guard shot the Bulls out to a 52-27 lead at halftime by making his first six 3-point attempts and matching his previous personal-best with 19 points in the first half.

Buffalo's previous scoring record against a Division I opponent was 110 points, set three times, including twice this season in victories over Dartmouth and Toledo. The Bulls' old record for made 3-pointers was 18 in Feb. 22, 1996 defeat of Troy.

Jason Carter led Ohio (11-14) with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: The Bobcats have lost six in a row to fall into the bottom of the MAC East standings at 3-10. They are 1-6 on the road in conference play.

Buffalo: Returning home after grinding out two wins on what coach Nate Oats called the biggest road trip of the season, the Bulls opened a season-long three-game homestand with their most dominant Mid-American Conference win of the season.

UP NEXT

Ohio heads home from a two-game trip to play Bowling Green on Friday night.

Buffalo hosts Kent State on Friday night.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.