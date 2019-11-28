WINTHR
The response to the first loss of the season will be critical for No. 1 Duke, which is bound to lose its top ranking regardless of the result Friday night against visiting Winthrop.

The Blue Devils are trying to shake off the stunning loss Tuesday night to Stephen F. Austin, which delivered an 85-83 overtime decision at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the response leading to that game might have been at the root of the Blue Devils' problem.

"We did not respond well to winning at New York and no matter what we said to our team, my feeling is they thought they were going to win," Krzyzewski said, referring to the aftermath of a couple of victories last week in a tournament at Madison Square Garden. "I'm not going to say they thought it was going to be easy because nothing is every easy. But they just assume you're going to win instead of being in a fight to win."

So now Duke (6-1) has lost, a setback that snapped the team's streak of 150 consecutive non-league home victories.

Against Winthrop (4-3), they aim to begin another string.

The Blue Devils are aware of the damage done.

"The Duke lineage, they haven't lost a non-conference game here in 19 years, so for us to be that team kind of stinks," freshman guard Cassius Stanley said. "Actually, it stinks a lot."

Stephen F. Austin won on Nathan Bain's race for a layup at the overtime buzzer. Long gone was Duke's 15-point first-half lead.

"We were up a bunch and let them back into the game," Duke guard Tre Jones said. "And they had confidence and were playing hard, playing really tough. We weren't playing the same way we had been playing all year, with the same toughness and hunger that we've had."

Krzyzewski didn't want to dwell on the final sequence. He was bothered by much more than that.

"This is not about one play," he said. This is about how we played, which was not very good."

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey, whose team is coming off a 127-83 home victory Monday night against Division III Pfeiffer, has been involved in games at Duke when he was on the Wake Forest coaching staff.

"When you win on the road, especially against an elite team, you've got to be on it defensively," Kelsey said.

The Eagles already have played four road games, winning at then-No. 18 Saint Mary's in their third game of the season.

"After a win like that, you think about all the people, all the players and coaches who have come before us who have the name on the front of our jerseys -- really special," Kelsey said.

The only previous Winthrop-Duke meeting came in Greenville, S.C., where Duke won an opening game of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. That's the only time the Eagles have taken on a No. 1-ranked team.

Senior forward Josh Ferguson, with 11.3 points per game, is the only Winthrop probable starter averaging in double figures.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
C. Vaudrin
52 G
T. Jones
3 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
45.5 Field Goal % 41.2
25.0 Three Point % 33.3
36.4 Free Throw % 78.4
+ 2 Chase Claxton made layup, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 5:42
+ 2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 6:03
  Bad pass turnover on Russell Jones, stolen by Jordan Goldwire 6:14
  Bad pass turnover on Joey Baker, stolen by Russell Jones 6:21
  Defensive rebound by Joey Baker 6:37
  Russell Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:39
  Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Russell Jones 7:17
  Turnover on Hunter Hale 7:42
  Offensive foul on Hunter Hale 7:42
  Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson 7:50
  Jordan Goldwire missed layup, blocked by Chandler Vaudrin 7:52
Team Stats
Points 57 65
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 18 23
Team 2 2
Assists 11 12
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
33
33
C. Claxton F
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
21
21
M. Hurt F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Winthrop 4-3 352257
1 Duke 6-1 422365
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
Winthrop 4-3 78.3 PPG 46 RPG 16.9 APG
1 Duke 6-1 83.9 PPG 48.1 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
33
C. Claxton F 5.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.6 APG 71.4 FG%
21
M. Hurt F 9.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.6 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
33
C. Claxton F 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
21
M. Hurt F 18 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
42.1 FG% 49.0
23.5 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 66.7
Winthrop
Starters
C. Claxton
H. Hale
R. Jones
J. Ferguson
C. Vaudrin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Claxton 9 2 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 2 0
H. Hale 8 5 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 3 0 5
R. Jones 8 3 3 4/10 0/3 0/0 1 24 3 0 2 0 3
J. Ferguson 7 4 0 3/9 1/4 0/2 1 21 0 0 2 2 2
C. Vaudrin 6 4 6 2/8 0/1 2/4 2 27 2 1 1 1 3
On Court
C. Claxton
H. Hale
R. Jones
J. Ferguson
C. Vaudrin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Claxton 9 2 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 2 0
H. Hale 8 5 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 3 0 5
R. Jones 8 3 3 4/10 0/3 0/0 1 24 3 0 2 0 3
J. Ferguson 7 4 0 3/9 1/4 0/2 1 21 0 0 2 2 2
C. Vaudrin 6 4 6 2/8 0/1 2/4 2 27 2 1 1 1 3
On Bench
D. Burns
M. Anumba
C. Falden
J. King
K. Zunic
J. Corbin
T. Pupavac
K. Hunter
A. Arms
L. Goldsborough
D. Belton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Burns 6 2 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 2 0
M. Anumba 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 4 12 1 0 0 0 1
C. Falden 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 2 1
J. King 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
K. Zunic 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 2
J. Corbin 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Pupavac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arms - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Goldsborough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 27 11 24/57 4/17 5/10 15 171 7 2 11 9 18
Duke
Starters
M. Hurt
T. Jones
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 18 7 1 6/11 2/4 4/6 2 28 0 0 1 3 4
T. Jones 13 5 4 6/12 1/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 5 1 4
J. DeLaurier 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 2
J. Goldwire 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 3 2 0 0 1
W. Moore Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 1
On Court
M. Hurt
T. Jones
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 18 7 1 6/11 2/4 4/6 2 28 0 0 1 3 4
T. Jones 13 5 4 6/12 1/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 5 1 4
J. DeLaurier 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 2
J. Goldwire 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 3 2 0 0 1
W. Moore Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 1
On Bench
J. Baker
J. White
A. O'Connell
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Baker 10 1 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 3 19 1 0 2 0 1
J. White 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
A. O'Connell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 31 12 25/51 5/10 10/15 11 134 7 2 14 8 23
