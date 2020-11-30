|
TV timeout
3:40
Isaiah White personal foul
3:56
+2
Tahj Eaddy makes two point step back jump shot
72-42
4:24
Gideon George turnover (bad pass)
4:29
Drew Peterson personal foul
4:29
Gideon George turnover (lost ball)
4:32
Trojans offensive rebound
4:34
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
4:36
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
4:38
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
5:02
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot
70-42
5:10
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
5:12
Matt Haarms blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point layup
5:30
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
5:32
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
5:49
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
67-42
6:00
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
6:00
Trevin Knell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:00
Isaiah White shooting foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)
6:00
+2
Trevin Knell makes two point driving layup (Caleb Lohner assists)
65-42
6:06
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point tip shot
65-40
6:13
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
6:15
Isaiah White misses two point layup
6:36
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
6:38
Trevin Knell misses three point step back jump shot
6:58
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
6:58
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:58
+1
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
63-40
6:58
TV timeout
6:58
Kolby Lee shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
7:03
Connor Harding misses two point jump shot
7:11
Gideon George defensive rebound
7:13
Drew Peterson misses two point turnaround jump shot
7:31
+3
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Gideon George assists)
62-40
7:46
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot
62-37
8:08
Connor Harding personal foul
8:08
Trojans offensive rebound
8:08
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
8:16
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
8:18
Gideon George misses two point driving layup
8:31
+1
Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
60-37
8:31
+1
Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
59-37
8:31
Brandon Averette shooting foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
8:47
+1
Kolby Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
58-37
8:47
+1
Kolby Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
58-36
8:47
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Kolby Lee draws the foul)
9:01
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point layup
58-35
9:22
+1
Gideon George makes regular free throw 1 of 1
56-35
9:22
Max Agbonkpolo shooting foul (Gideon George draws the foul)
9:22
+2
Gideon George makes two point layup
56-34
9:36
Chevez Goodwin personal foul
9:36
Cougars defensive rebound
9:38
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
9:55
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
9:57
Evan Mobley blocks Brandon Averette's two point jump shot
10:11
Tahj Eaddy turnover (lost ball) (Kolby Lee steals)
10:37
Trojans defensive rebound
10:39
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
10:50
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
10:52
Max Agbonkpolo misses two point pullup jump shot
11:05
Caleb Lohner turnover (bad pass)
11:13
TV timeout
11:13
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (out of bounds)
11:27
TV timeout
11:27
Cougars 30 second timeout
11:29
+3
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
56-32
11:51
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah White assists)
56-29
12:12
Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball)
12:12
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
12:14
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
12:36
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot (Chevez Goodwin assists)
53-29
12:47
Trevin Knell personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
12:59
+2
Gideon George makes two point turnaround jump shot
51-29
13:13
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point layup
51-27
13:23
+2
Gideon George makes two point pullup jump shot
49-27
13:34
Trevin Knell defensive rebound
13:36
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
13:53
Trojans defensive rebound
13:55
Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
14:15
+2
Tahj Eaddy makes two point jump shot
49-25
14:23
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
14:25
Richard Harward misses two point reverse layup
14:50
+3
Drew Peterson makes three point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
47-25
15:04
Brandon Averette turnover (traveling)
15:10
Gideon George offensive rebound
15:12
Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
15:33
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-25
15:33
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-25
15:33
Gideon George shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
15:48
TV timeout
15:48
Richard Harward turnover (traveling)
15:48
Richard Harward offensive rebound
15:48
Richard Harward misses two point layup
15:52
Richard Harward offensive rebound
15:54
Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot
16:07
Isaiah White personal foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)
16:07
Trevin Knell offensive rebound
16:09
Trevin Knell misses two point jump shot
16:28
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point driving jump shot
42-25
16:31
Trojans offensive rebound
16:33
Matt Haarms blocks Tahj Eaddy's two point driving layup
16:41
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
16:43
Alex Barcello misses two point driving layup
17:04
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
40-25
17:18
+2
Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists)
38-25
17:32
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
38-23
17:45
Isaiah White defensive rebound
17:47
Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
18:11
+3
Drew Peterson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah White assists)
36-23
18:36
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
18:38
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
18:44
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
18:46
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
18:55
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
18:57
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
19:30
+3
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot
33-23
19:39
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
33-20
19:50
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
19:52
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
