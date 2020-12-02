|
0:01
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Jaedon LeDee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Mike Miles assists)
|
34-40
|
1:05
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Trenton Massner's two point layup
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Jamaure Gregg steals)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-38
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz shooting foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson offensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Demons defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba shooting foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot (Trenton Massner assists)
|
34-37
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
31-37
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
31-35
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Trenton Massner makes three point jump shot (John Norvel assists)
|
29-35
|
6:10
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Kendal Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-35
|
6:22
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard shooting foul (Kendal Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Kendal Coleman makes two point layup (Trenton Massner assists)
|
25-35
|
6:40
|
|
|
Demons defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
|
23-35
|
6:41
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman turnover (bad pass) (RJ Nembhard steals)
|
|
6:42
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Easley Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
23-33
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot (Trenton Massner assists)
|
23-30
|
7:15
|
|
|
Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot
|
21-30
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee personal foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Larry Owens personal foul (Kevin Easley Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Larry Owens misses two point putback layup
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Larry Owens offensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
19-30
|
9:06
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
|
19-27
|
9:49
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Brian White misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point jump shot
|
19-25
|
10:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
|
19-23
|
11:30
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Terren Frank defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
+3
|
LaTerrance Reed makes three point jump shot (John Norvel assists)
|
19-21
|
11:58
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed personal foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz turnover
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
PJ Fuller personal foul
|
|
12:49
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
|
16-21
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner makes two point layup
|
16-18
|
13:02
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (PJ Fuller assists)
|
14-18
|
13:02
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Zelenbaba makes two point layup
|
14-16
|
13:23
|
|
|
Diante Smith turnover (Jovan Zelenbaba steals)
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg turnover (Kevin Samuel steals)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
PJ Fuller turnover (bad pass) (Larry Owens steals)
|
|
14:19
|
|
+1
|
Trenton Massner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-16
|
14:19
|
|
|
Diante Smith shooting foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner makes two point layup (Brian White assists)
|
11-16
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
9-16
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Trenton Massner makes three point jump shot (Jamaure Gregg assists)
|
9-14
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point driving layup
|
6-14
|
15:08
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Demons 30 second timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
|
6-12
|
15:39
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point dunk (Francisco Farabello assists)
|
6-10
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson turnover (lost ball) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot (Brian White assists)
|
6-8
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
|
4-8
|
16:51
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard blocks Jairus Roberson's two point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
4-5
|
17:34
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Larry Owens misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner makes two point reverse layup (CJ Jones assists)
|
4-3
|
18:22
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard turnover (out of bounds) (Jairus Roberson steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot (Jairus Roberson assists)
|
2-3
|
19:46
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
19:46
|
|
|
Larry Owens shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point driving layup
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg vs. Kevin Samuel (Kevin Easley Jr. gains possession)
|