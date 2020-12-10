|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
58-64
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. personal foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Vince Cole makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
58-63
|
4:26
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point dunk (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
55-63
|
5:01
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
55-61
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-60
|
5:10
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie personal foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
55-59
|
6:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn blocks Myles Cale's two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point driving layup
|
53-59
|
8:32
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point pullup jump shot (Arnaldo Toro assists)
|
53-57
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
51-57
|
8:53
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point driving layup
|
51-56
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup
|
51-54
|
9:13
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point reverse layup (Vince Cole assists)
|
49-54
|
9:45
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-54
|
9:53
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro shooting foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
|
47-53
|
10:26
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
|
45-53
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
43-53
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Takal Molson offensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-51
|
12:34
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden shooting foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington offensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
42-51
|
13:31
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie blocks Takal Molson's two point layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:24
|
|
+3
|
Takal Molson makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
40-51
|
14:29
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point driving jump shot
|
40-48
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point putback layup
|
40-46
|
15:02
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Takal Molson turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
38-46
|
15:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point dunk
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup
|
36-46
|
16:44
|
|
|
Myles Cale personal foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive foul (Shavar Reynolds Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-46
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-45
|
17:08
|
|
|
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu personal foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
17:47
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
34-44
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
34-41
|
18:11
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point layup
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|
32-41
|
18:33
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Vince Cole steals)
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Greg Williams Jr.'s two point dunk
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Red Storm 30 second timeout
|
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point driving layup
|
30-41
|
19:02
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point putback dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
30-39
|
19:17
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (bad pass) (Jared Rhoden steals)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
30-37